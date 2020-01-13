Introducing Mic’d Up: Your weekly comedy calendar

Album recordings, free shows, headlining sets and shows with mystery locations — Boston comedy is full steam ahead this week

You literally don’t have to do anything except show up and enjoy the funny. A fun and affordable way to start off the work week, these shows always have something great to offer.

Monday, January 13 + Tuesday, January 14 :: McGreevy’s, 911 Boylston St. in Boston, MA :: Admission is free with RSVP



***

There’s no telling where this show ends up, and that’s kinda the best part. All we know is that it’s happening on Friday night, the show is BYOB, and the comedy is going to be on point, per usual (we spotlighted this series last year, click here). Do you really need any more deets?

Friday, January 17 :: Newbury Street, Boston, MA :: Tickets are $25



***

Undeniably one of the best comics coming out of Boston right now, Corey Rodrigues takes his talents to the Seaport for a three-show headlining stint this weekend that is sure to showcase exactly why he’s earned that title.

Friday, January 17 + Saturday, January 18 :: Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. in Boston, MA :: Tickets are $25 to $29



Via artist

***

It’s never not a fun night when Drew Dunn is on stage, and you can see why this weekend as he brings his wonderfully crafted brand of comedy to Nick’s for two headlining shows. Several months removed from repping the home turf at Montreal’s Just For Laughs festival, Dunn will surely continue his ascension to the top of the Boston Comedy mountain in the new year.

Friday, January 17 + Saturday, January 18 :: Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton St. in Boston, MA :: Tickets are $20

Via Artist

***

While Fenway Park may be vacant for a few more months, the weekly comedy shows at Bill’s Bar help to keep Lansdowne Street lively and exciting, as the weekly shows showcase accomplished headliners and a plethora of the up-and-coming talent the city has to offer.

Friday, January 17 + Saturday, January 18 (21+) :: Bill’s Bar, 5 Lansdowne St. in Boston, MA :: Tickets are $10

***

After roughly five years since recording his debut stand-up album, Andrew Mayer will begin a new chapter in his career this weekend. Invading The Comedy Studio this Sunday for two shows, Mayer will be recording his second stand-up album, and given the fact that he only gotten better over time since his last recorded effort, it’s surely not something you’re going to want to miss.



Sunday, January 19 :: The Comedy Studio, 1 Bow Market Way #23 in Somerville, MA :: Tickets are $10 for each performance, 7 p.m. show and 9:30 p.m. show

Photo Credit: Katy Hamm

