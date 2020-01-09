Easy Life come alive surrounded by Hollywood’s ‘Dead Celebrities’

It was nearly one year ago when we got all sorts of excited over seeing Easy Life tucked in nicely as the final band listed for Boston Calling 2019, confirming our suspicion that the UK alt-pop group, who whip up a torrent of future pop that shuffles the decks of hip-hop, jazz, and indie, were on to big things here in the States.

Now, on the eve of the release of their new Junk Food mixtape (January 10), the dudes have shared an eye-catching visual for new track “Dead Celebrities,” which takes Easy Life out of their home city of Leicester in smack-dab in the TMZ battlefields of Los Angeles, surrounded by A-list look-a-likes, wax figures, and all the usual living ghosts of Hollywood.

“‘Dead Celebrities’ is a song about pop culture and the obscure but dangerously relevant link between death and stardom,” frontman Murray Matravers tells FADER, “…the song comments on the ‘plastic cemeteries’ and ‘broken bones’ that the modern world can leave behind and how the gossip mag generation is shitty and profoundly flawed.”

Yeah, sure, maybe, but it does give us nice fodder for music videos. Fire up the clip below, sit back as Easy Life continue their gradual ascension, and party with them February 29 at Great Scott in Allston.



