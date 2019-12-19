Here’s the wild trailer for Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’

Hey, congratulations on making it to the end of Star Wars week. You’ve survived an avalanche of trailers and other promotional movie marketing stunts, and also survived the opening salvos in the Second Discourse War. You’re a hardened veteran now, so Warner Bros. has a reward for you: the first trailer for Christopher Nolan’s spy film Tenet, which hit the internet on Thursday afternoon, alongside an Entertainment Weekly story about the film’s production, which you should read if you’re interested.

Take a look:

We haven’t watched it yet, because we’re seeing Rise of Skywalker again soon and we’d just like to check this out on the big screen, like the movie’s Twitter account is telling you to. According to some, if you’re lucky enough to be seeing Star Wars in IMAX, you’ll be treated to a full ten-minute sequence from the film, much like how they attached scenes from the Dark Knight films to other blockbusters (a Vanyaland no-prize to whoever can guess what movies those prologues were attached to*).

Here’s an official synopsis:

“…”

Oh, wait, you thought it was going to be that easy? That Warner Bros. was really going to tell you what the fuck this movie is about a full seven months before it hits theaters? Well, clearly, you’ve never seen the build-up to a Chris Nolan film before. Seriously, we think there are supermax prisons less secure than whatever safe that the studio has the script for this film stashed in, and folks who try to drop info about this movie might get to find out about those prisons’ imperfections themselves a few months from now.

Anyway, Tenet will hit theaters on July 17. That’s more than enough time to learn that it’s not “tenant” or “Tennant” if you’re a Doctor Who fan, and you should know that the people at the ticket window are, in fact, judging you when you walk up and say shit like that.

*I Am Legend and Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol.