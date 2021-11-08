Mic’d Up: Ronny Chieng, Chris Fleming bring their freshest to The Wilbur

Editor’s Note: Usually, the best part about the comedy scene blossoming in and around Boston this time of year is that there is never a shortage of shows to check out, as homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore make their way through and around the area. But this year just feels different, as live entertainment is slowly making its way back into our social calendar. We always want to make sure you know about cool stuff going on in the world of comedy, so check back each week for our ongoing Mic’d Up series, detailing the best live comedy shows to consider as you head back out. Below find our rundown for this week, through Sunday (November 14).

Mystery Science Theater 3000: November 10 and 11 at The Wilbur Theatre

The leadership might be different, but the characters and the mission are all the same. Join Tom Servo, Crow and GPC on Tremont Street as they dissect 1985’s Making Contact with all the wisecracking, riffing and sketches that we’ve come to know and love about the cult comedy/sci-fi legends.

Wednesday, November 10 and Thursday, November 11 :: Both shows at 7:30 p.m. :: The Wilbur Theatre, 246 Tremont St. in Boston, MA :: Tickets are $38 to $199

Chris Fleming’s Tricky Tricky: November 12 at The Wilbur Theatre

The mind of Chris Fleming is a truly beautiful tapestry of comedic brilliance, and with every new show he cultivates, the sentiment only gathers more steam. To say that there’s no one that does it quite like Fleming can hardly be regarded as any sort of exaggeration, and the bonafide popcorn machine of characters, plot lines and backstories that Fleming generates time after time is a sight to behold. Check out 2019 interview with the Stow native here.

Saturday, November 6 :: 7:30 p.m. (sold out) & 10 p.m. :: The Wilbur Theatre, 246 Tremont St. in Boston, MA :: Tickets are $39 to $45

Fahim Anwar: November 12 and 13 at Laugh Boston

Whether he’s just riffing or unleashing a fully polished set, Fahim Anwar delivers with the same precision and intensity, night in and night out — which is not surprising, since the bustling comic is also a former mechanical engineer. Regarded as one of the best comics in the Los Angeles comedy scene, as well as the national circuit, Anwar goes from top to bottom on a cavalcade of subjects ranging from the mundane to the extremes of that life throws at him, and that truly makes for one of the bet shows you’ll see in the city right now.

Friday, November 12 and Saturday, November 13 :: Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. :: Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. in Boston, MA :: Tickets are $25 to 29

Ronny Chieng: November 13 at The Wilbur Theatre

Based on delivery and timing alone, Ronny Chieng is one of the best in the comedy games. Add in his unique perspective, and fearlessness when it comes to tackling a myriad of topics within a cultural and social lens, he’s even better. With zero fucks given in all the right places, it’s always a right call to check Chieng out, and with the events of the last two years, this ought to be a classic night out.

Saturday, November 13 :: 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. :: The Wilbur Theatre, 246 Tremont St. in Boston, MA :: Tickets are $30