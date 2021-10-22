Ladyhawke basks in lush nostalgia on the sweeping ‘Time Flies’

There are many things that make us feel our age these days, but realizing it’s been nearly 14 years since we first danced to Ladyhawke’s “My Delirium” at the indie clubs and then made-out at the after-party to “Magic” in that back room where no one would find us puts a whole new kind of ache in our lower backs.

Of course, Ladyhawke herself would agree that “Time Flies,” and looking back at time and places with nostalgic grace is at the core of her lush new single, the title track to a new LP out November 19 via BMG. “Time Flies” is the New Zealand native’s fourth single so far this year, following August’s “Think About You,” “Mixed Emotions,” and Broods collab “Guilty Love.” Time flies, even in the going-nowhere year of 2021. It’s no wonder we spend so much time looking back lately.

“I wrote this song in one of my first sessions back in LA with producer Tommy English,” says Ladyhawke. “I had lived in LA for a number of years, and when I flew back into LA for the first time since moving home to New Zealand I had this intense feeling of nostalgia — the song is an ode to being back in Los Angeles.”

Speaking of nostalgia, next month’s album comes equipped with a new video game component. The limited-edition Ladyhawke Game Cartridge Keychain features a custom video game based around Time Flies, which pairs a download of the upcoming album with a a quest to help Ladyhawke finish the album “while encountering various characters” from the LP universe. Get more on that here.

***