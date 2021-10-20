fbpx
In Boston NewsMusic

Brandie Blaze sparks a new era with ‘They Calling Me Blaze’

By Victoria Wasylakon
Screengrab

There were times last year when Brandie Blaze felt like little more than an ember. She isn’t alone — the doldrums of 2020’s never-ending quarantine nearly snuffed out the sparks of many musicians, all left uninspired and uneasy during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s an arduous period that most of them would likely prefer to forget forever, like a bad vocal take or a sparsely-attended show.

But Brandie Blaze isn’t afraid to hop on the mic and dissect that depression in detail.

The Boston rapper yesterday (October 19) released a new song and video titled “They Calling Me Blaze,” a simultaneous gut-punch and pep talk. “I’m out here unmedicated / Wanted to kill myself / Thank God I hesitated,” she raps, speaking her truth without a single tremble.

“During this pandemic, I went through a serious mental health crisis,” Blaze writes on Facebook. “I didn’t want to perform anymore. I would cry before sets because I was forcing myself to do it. I delayed my 3rd album by a year. My pen was dry. I had to focus on getting myself together. I dropped the ball on a lot of shit. But I’m back and I’m ready… Here’s to a new era.”

Check out “They Calling Me Blaze” below.

© 2021 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.

FOLLOW VANYALAND