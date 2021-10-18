Boston Thriving: The Rare Occasions top Spotify’s ‘Viral 50 – USA’ chart

Editor’s Note: “Boston Thriving” is a new series from Vanyaland highlighting and honoring the national and global success of Boston- and New England-based bands and artists.

***

The Rare Occasions have some whoop-worthy news after claiming the number one slot on the “Viral 50 – USA” Spotify chart last week (October 13). The Providence-gone-Los Angeles band topped the chart with their 2016 song “Notion,” which has appeared in nearly 5,000 videos on TikTok to date, fueling the track’s prime position on the chart.

The song also climbed to Number 7 on the the “Viral 50 – Global” chart last week, and made top-10 appearances on the viral 50 charts in Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. As of print time, “Notion” stands its ground at number 2 on the “Viral 50 – USA” chart, now eclipsed by Ivan Cornejo’s tune “Está Dañada.”

While the group dropped a full-length album named Big Whoop in June, “Notion” comes from the group’s 2016 release Futureproof — ironic, considering this very accomplishment proves that the EP hasn’t aged since its release five years ago.

Hear the slick, timeless sound of “Notion” below, then jump to present tense and check out the group’s latest effort.