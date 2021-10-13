Speedy Ortiz celebrate a decade of acerbic alt-rock with double LP

Now that Speedy Ortiz are in the double digits, Sadie Dupuis decided it was time for the band to drop a special double LP, too.

In honor of its 10th birthday, the Massachusetts-born band will release a compilation of early and previously unreleased tracks later this fall, re-sharing Dupuis’ early solo work from when Speedy Ortiz was still a fledgling solo project. Titled The Death of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker…Forever, the digital collection drops November 12, followed by the album’s physical release via Carpark on January 28, 2022.

The 22-track album will include the entirety of Cop Kicker and The Death of Speedy Ortiz — both now a decade old — as well as previously unheard songs, liner notes from Dupuis, and photos and journal scans from the earliest days of the project.

“I can’t claim Speedy as a solo project anymore — I love working with the friends and bandmates who have played and recorded with me over the years — and I’m glad I now have Sad13 as an outlet for my home-produced concoctions,” Dupuis says. “But I’m so proud of these 22 solo songs, which I put a lot of heart and time and sweat into in both 2011 and 2021, and it feels right to honor them by finally re-releasing them with Carpark (who I’ve worked with for pretty darn close to a decade, too) in a more widely listenable way.”

The album rollout begins today (October 13) with an updated version of “Cutco” and an accompanying Blair Witch Project-inspired music video directed by Dupuis herself.

“Rewatching Blair Witch Project, I found the characters’ treatment of one another exemplary of the early 20s heedlessness I was venting about on ‘Cutco,'” Dupuis explains. “So with some help from my Speedy bandmates Andy Molholt and Audrey Zee Whitesides, we made a shot-for-shot homage to a ’90s horror classic—with one delicious change to the formula.”

Take a stab at guessing the twist, and then check out the “new” single and video below.

***