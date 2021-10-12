Red Sox celebrate playoff series victory with Robyn’s ‘Dancing On My Own’

It’s possible that few people in New England were surprised by the Boston Red Sox eliminating the Tampa Bay Rays last night at Fenway Park in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. But one thing that probably caught everyone off-guard: The team singing along to a remix of a cover of Robyn’s electro-pop masterpiece “Dancing On My Own” during a beer- and champagne-soaked celebration in the clubhouse after the game.

The moment was caught on live television broadcasts after the Sox defeated the Rays 6-5, sending Boston to the American League Championship Series and sending the AL East champion Tampa Bay home after a 100-win season.

The broadcast showed the Red Sox bouncing in unison in the clubhouse around a table of booze as they sang along to — and this is important, so don’t @ us — the Tiesto remix of Calum Scott’s cover version of the Robyn classic, a song that defined the 2010s as a decade. Word is that it’s also backup catcher Kevin Plawecki’s walkup song.

So while this is all very cool, it’s also possible these Red Sox still don’t know who Robyn is. But they sure do know the track — even if it’s just the remix of a cover version.

Of course, Robyn’s timeless banger and all its versions have been everywhere in pop culture in the 11 years since its release — filling the floor at dance parties and weddings, soundtracking closing scenes in TV shows, and appearing on pretty much every alt-pop playlist and mix that was ever curated. Now it has a place, an unlikely place, in Red Sox history.

As for the World Series? To quote our Swedish queen: “So far away, but still so near.”



