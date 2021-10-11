Hatchie covers Jennifer Paige’s ‘Crush’ for Secretly Canadian’s ‘SC25’

We’re still not over Hatchie’s massive new single “This Enchanted,” which arrived a few weeks back with word that Harriette Pilbeam’s dream-pop project had signed to Secretly Canadian. Now the Australian artist is back a month on with a cover of Jennifer Paige’s timeless ’90s pop banger “Crush,” all part of the label’s 25th anniversary covers series, SC25 — Every Light On This Side of the Town.

The efforts are designed to raise money for non-profit organization New Hope For Families, which provides housing and other services to families experiencing homelessness in Secretly Canadian’s hometown of Bloomington, Indiana.

“I’d been thinking of covering ‘Crush’ for a few years before this opportunity arose,” says Pilbeam. “I always thought the lyrics were much more moody than the bright chorus they were paired with, so I wanted to shift the focus. I was super keen to be involved with SC25 when asked. It’s cool to be amongst some great artists doing the same.”

Those artists include Bartees Strange, Stella Donnelly, Porridge Radio, Tasha, Current Joys, Madison McFerrin, Jim James, NNAMDÏ, and others. Check out Hatchie’s contribution below, and hit the links for more info on the series and fundraiser.