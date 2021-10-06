We ranked all the ‘Bond’ theme songs and now you can do the same

This Friday (October 8) marks the long-awaited release of the new James Bond film, No Time To Die. To celebrate, Vanyaland film editor Nick Johnston has not only written a spoiler-free review of Daniel Craig’s last hurrah as the iconic character, but also went ahead and ranked all 24 of the Bond theme songs.

In his list, “You Only Live Twice” by Nancy Sinatra, from the 1967 spy film, took home the top spot, with Madonna’s “Die Another Day” bringing up the rear (sorry Madge!). There’s already been some online debate about the ranking, so we figured we’d give readers a chance to have their say as well.

Hit the ranker poll below to list your order of favorites, allowing the likes of a-ha, Shirley Bassey, Duran Duran and Billie Eilish to duke it out for Bond theme supremacy. We’ll compile the contributions and roll out the results on Friday, just as you head to the theaters to catch the action.

Bond? James Bond. Land? Vanyaland. Have at it.

