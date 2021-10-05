Kim Petras ventures into the glitzy unknown in ‘Future Starts Now’ video

We used to think October belonged to Kim Petras. But now it’s clear she rules the entire year. Back in August the alt-pop vixen dropped a certified SOTY contender in “Future Starts Now”, a pure party jam that called back to the glory days of late-’00s blog house while maintaining a glossy coat of modernity. Now, caught at the front of the calendar’s greatest month, a time when we’re usually bumping Petras’ electro-ween TURN OFF THE LIGHT project, we’re fixated on the screen in between to view the “Future Starts Now” video, which premiered earlier today (October 5).

The visual features Petras holding court at an apocalyptic dance party that looks like one hell of a good time for all the good ghouls and fools. It represents the end of one chapter, and the start of another — much like this new era of Petras’ career, which sees the arrival of her forthcoming debut album and partnership with Republic Records.

“The ‘Future Starts Now’ video is inspired by going into the unknown, having the world change and break under you, and celebrating that change and the future after what feels like the end of the world,” Petras says. “I was very into this amazing anime called Japan Sinks and, since I was so inspired by Europe when making my new music, I thought ‘There’s no better way to do this music video than to have the Eiffel Tower sink.’ When I think of Europe, the first thing I think about is the Eiffel Tower. It’s a metaphor for life: Things are going to change whether you want them to or not and you can either roll with it and make the best out of it or let it drown you. The pandemic changed the world in bad ways but good ways too. It’s about not letting life sink you and to have fun and celebrate the world — whatever it becomes.”

Admit one, admit us all.