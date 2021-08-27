Kim Petras drops a high-gloss dance-pop banger in ‘Future Starts Now’

It’s almost Spooky Season, which means one thing: We’ll soon be bumping Kim Petras‘ modern electro-goth classic TURN OF THE LIGHT from now until the last trick-or-treater prances off our doorstep as the closing blog house throb of “There Will Be Blood” bounces off our neighbor’s skull. But the alt-pop future icon has something to say between now and October, as today (August 27) Queen Petras unleashes a fiery track called “Future Starts Now” with news she’s signed to Republic Records.

That flash in your dash is fueled by the Euro house and ’80s-pop new wave of “Future Starts Now”, inspired by the music she’d hear as a child on her family trips to Paris, and it’s a lively tune that should elevate Petras from cult sensation to global force. The escapist vibes align closer to 2019’s Clarity record that the darker sounds of her aforementioned work; between this and that banger Sigrid unleashed yesterday, high-gloss dance parties should be in full-effect this weekend from here to France.

“I felt so anxious at the start of lockdown, because for me the most anxiety-inducing thing is not being able to work and do what I love,” says Petras. “’Future Starts Now’ came from trying to stay present, instead of stressing about the future and all the lost time.”

Bow to Queen Petras.