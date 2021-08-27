fbpx
In MusicNational News

Kim Petras drops a high-gloss dance-pop banger in ‘Future Starts Now’

By Michael O'Connor Marottaon
Photo Credit: Steven Klein
 

It’s almost Spooky Season, which means one thing: We’ll soon be bumping Kim Petras modern electro-goth classic TURN OF THE LIGHT from now until the last trick-or-treater prances off our doorstep as the closing blog house throb of “There Will Be Blood” bounces off our neighbor’s skull. But the alt-pop future icon has something to say between now and October, as today (August 27) Queen Petras unleashes a fiery track called “Future Starts Now” with news she’s signed to Republic Records.

That flash in your dash is fueled by the Euro house and ’80s-pop new wave of “Future Starts Now”, inspired by the music she’d hear as a child on her family trips to Paris, and it’s a lively tune that should elevate Petras from cult sensation to global force. The escapist vibes align closer to 2019’s Clarity record that the darker sounds of her aforementioned work; between this and that banger Sigrid unleashed yesterday, high-gloss dance parties should be in full-effect this weekend from here to France.

“I felt so anxious at the start of lockdown, because for me the most anxiety-inducing thing is not being able to work and do what I love,” says Petras. “’Future Starts Now’ came from trying to stay present, instead of stressing about the future and all the lost time.”

 

Bow to Queen Petras.

 
© 2021 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.

FOLLOW VANYALAND