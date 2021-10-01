G-Eyez shares a double feature with new video ‘Uneducated / June 27’

Even as he’s wrapping up one project, G-Eyez wants fans to know that he’s already thinking about his next big thing.

The Boston rapper concludes one era of his career and kickstarts another with the release of his video “Uneducated / June 27,” a double feature music video that offers viewers both closure and curiosity. G-Eyez debuted the video to a group of industry professionals and colleagues in downtown Boston on September 15, and shares the video publicly today (October 1).

The first half of the music video closes the door on his 2021 EP So Close Yet So Far as the project’s final visual, while the latter portion teases his next project through a previously unreleased track called “June 27.”

The two-in-one tactic was born of necessity, G-Eyez tells Vanyaland. He flew to Los Angeles specifically to film a video with “Uneducated” featured artist JAG, but the L.A. rapper had to drop out of the shoot at the last minute. The video needed a new hook — immediately.

Together with video director Jenny Thach, G-Eyez decided to keep his cross-country plans and instead spin the new visual as a “segue to bridge the gap [between releases], if you will.”

“Unfortunately, he [JAG] had a death in the family the morning I was headed to L.A. and needed to reschedule,” G-Eyez says. “Jenny and myself had already lined everything up for the shoot schedule, as well as our limited time in L.A., and could not postpone the date. I came up with the idea to combine a currently unreleased song (‘June 27’), which will be released on my next project in the video, making it a two-in-one video concept.”

Thach lends an air of sophisticated continuity from behind the lens for “Uneducated / June 27,” moving the camera’s POV to match G-Eyez’s cool flow. This marks the umpteenth collaboration between the pair, as Thach worked on all eight videos for So Close Yet So Far, including a Do The Right Thing-inspired video for “Real Ones.”

The duo’s artistic relationship actually goes back even farther than all those videos. G-Eyez first linked up with Thach during her senior year at Woburn High, spotting her potential at an early age.

You could say their partnership connects what’s older and up-and-coming — not unlike their new double feature.

Press play on it below.