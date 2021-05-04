G-Eyez compiles his hustle on new EP ‘So Close Yet So Far’

G-Eyez’s new EP So Close Yet So Far might as well be called What I Did With My 2020. Or, better yet, The Unlikely Art of Pandemic Productivity. Unintimidated by the musical limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cambridge-raised rapper spent the last year releasing monthly sets of singles (dubbed “2 packs”), which are now conveniently compiled on his latest album. As a result, So Close Yet So Far only knows two speeds: Maximum hustle, and meditative victory lap.

Currently, G-Eyez is rounding the corner of the racetrack, reflecting on the last year of his career.

“If you own something, if you had something going on your own, you was able to flourish in this moment,” he reflected in a pre-release interview with DJ Hectik, looking back on all his pandemic releases.

Taking ownership of his creative output was never an issue — neither was cranking out candid bars by the dozen. Cleary, the only thing that’s actually out of grasp on So Close Yet So Far is a packed house singing along to all eight tracks in a post-pandemic world.

