Years & Years feed the beast of sexual energy on the rousing ‘Crave’

We still haven’t stopped dancing to Years & Years‘ April mega-jam “Starstruck”, but Olly Alexander has returned to capture our attention with a whole new club beat. This week the dance-pop aesthete hits the floor with a seductive enchanter called “Crave,” a rouser about embracing submission, and it comes correct with one hell of a visual. With this new track arrives word of the new Years & Years album, Night Call, set for release January 7 via Interscope Records. “[‘Crave’] is a playful way of inhabiting the deranged sexual energy I’ve always wanted,” says Alexander. “In the past I felt like I’ve been dominated by toxic relationships, and I felt like it would be fun to turn it on its head.” Take a bit of Alexander’s apple below.