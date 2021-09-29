Polyamory introduce themselves with flair on the moving ‘Hallelujah’

Any artist will tell you that the work of theirs being consumed at any given time is just its latest version, and not really a finished product, and that seems to be the case with “Hallelujah,” the debut track from London creative collective Polyamory. The intoxicating dance track dropped today (September 29), and it gives us the same swell of emotion we felt nearly a dozen years ago when we first heard Hercules & Love Affair.

“This project is a no-holds-barred collaboration with an international community of creatives,” Polyamory say. “We’re all pushing ourselves out of our comfort zones to create music that promotes a sense of unity, that does away with the self-aggrandizement of the ‘artist’ and instead celebrates making music to bring people together.”

And “Hallelujah” certainly does the trick. The Polyamory members relocated from Australia to craft their own creative community around East London recording studio Pony, and collaborators on “Hallelujah” include David Wrench (Frank Ocean, David Byrne, Caribou, the xx), London singer Nakira (Celeste, Col3trane) and Brazilian painter Anderson Luiz. It’s a diverse styling of avant garde artistry and production, and it’s pretty exciting to imagine where these songs, and this project, goes from here.

“We want these songs to stay raw and they will continue changing as we take them out on the road and bounce them off of new artists and audiences, involving them as much as we can,” says Polyamory.

