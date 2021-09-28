Trevor Noah looks to get us ‘back to abnormal’ at TD Garden

Throughout his tenure as host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah has used his unique comedic perspective to help us make sense of, and poke fun at the insanity that ensues around us.

Come this winter, he’ll be AFD for a bit, but he’ll continue to do the same from behind the mic on some of the biggest stages around the country, and certainly in the city of Boston.

As announced on Monday (September 27), Noah will bring his previously announced Back To Abnormal World Tour to Boston’s TD Garden in 2022, on Friday, February 4. It will be Noah’s largest show in the city to date, and will mark his first show back in the commonwealth since 2019 when he brought his Loud & Clear tour to Medford’s Chevalier Theatre. In addition to his hosting gig on Comedy Central, you can catch Noah’s latest hour-long special, Son of Patricia, on Netflix.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the public on Friday (October 1) at 10 a.m., but you can gain presale access starting today (September 29) at 10 a.m. by using the code VANYA.

While we prep for Noah’s return, Vir Das and Chris Distefano have both added shows to their own stops across town at The Wilbur, on November 20 & 21, respectively. Presale for both shows begins at noon ET today, and can be accessed with code VANYA until public on-sale starts on Friday.