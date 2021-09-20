Moyka casts an electro-pop spell to see past a lover’s ‘Illusion’

Norwegian artist, singer-songwriter, and producer Moyka describes herself as a bit of a “pop witch.” So while we’re inclined to direct her over to Providence for the open casting call for Hocus Pocus 2, we think she has a better role on the film’s soundtrack. This past Friday (September 17), Moyka released her latest single “Illusion,” and it’s a bubbly electro-pop number that’s all about falling for the facade of person at the start of a relationship. And like magic, these situations usually end up in a different place than where they began.

“When I have a crush I tend to daydream and make up stories in my mind about meeting and being around the person that I like,” Moyka says. “In this song I wake up from the daydream to only find it was an illusion. Sometimes love happens like that. It’s quite naive, but that’s what makes me love it so much.”

Moyka says her production style has been inspired by the likes of Royksopp and Robyn, and the pair are evidence deep in the glossy DNA of “Illusion.” The vibrant track will be featured on Moyka’s forthcoming debut album, The Revelations of Love, a conceptual project that details the span of a relationship as a person falls in and out of love; it’s set for release October 22 via Snafu Records. We imagine “Illusion” falls somewhere in the early-to-middle part of the track-listing.



“As a person who feels a lot intensely, it’s hard to not feel overwhelmed by everything,” she adds. “One thing that kind of woke up the flame in me again, was music that reminded me that there is hope to feel good again. To feel love again. Everything shifts so rapidly and sometimes I lose track of where I’m going. Music helped me get back again.”

Embrace Moyka’s “Illusion” below.