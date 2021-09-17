Here’s your chance to be cast as an extra in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’, you witch

Hocus Pocus 2 will be casting a spell on Disney+ next year. In the meantime, it’s currently casting for extras, and seeking New Englanders to play the part.

Kendall Cooper Casting has put out a call for extras to appear in the sequel to the 1993 Salem-set fantasy comedy film, a family-friendly flick that starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the wicked 17th-century Sanderson Sisters summoned back from the dead and to the present day. All three are returning for Hocus Pocus 2, set for tentative release around Halloween 2022, and interested parties can join them as the film shoots in and around Providence next month through December.

Those with dance experience, dudes with long hair, and college-aged folx are particularly of interest.

“Production is seeking people local to the Providence area to play various extra roles in the film; children and adults of all ethnicities, ages, genders, and sizes are encouraged to apply,” states Kendall Cooper in the submission form, available here. “Specifically seeking people with dance experience, men with shoulder length hair or longer, and young adults ages 18 to 22 years old.”

Those not local to the area need not apply, as no travel or housing will be provided. The gig for extras is paid, and COVID testing and restrictions will be in place throughout filming, as well as a mandatory vaccine requirement and mask use at all times except filming, according to Kendall Cooper. Filming takes place Monday through Friday, and often lasts more than 12 hours per day. Casting will be ongoing throughout the shooting schedule.

According to Deadline, here’s the plot of Hocus Pocus 2: “[T]hree young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.” And here’s a look at the sets currently under construction around Providence and Lincoln, Rhode Island.

Though originally a bit of a flop at the box office after its first release, the first Hocus Pocus has found new appeal in the video, cable, and streaming eras. It hit theaters last October and pulled in nearly $5 million from a handful of showings, reports Deadline, despite also often appearing on television in the run-up to Halloween.

It’s also showing at the Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline on October 8.