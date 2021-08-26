fbpx
Sigrid has no time for your games on the white-hot ‘Burning Bridges’

By Michael O'Connor Marottaon
Photo Credit: Elliot Kennedy
 

There’s just something about Sigrid that gets us moving. And while our standom is well documented, we’re still rising from our chairs every time the Norwegian alt-pop artist releases another banger. Well, dear reader, we’re kissing the stars once again as Sigrid drops an absolute crusher today (August 26) in “Burning Bridges,” a song that recalls the glory days of Lady Gaga’s Fame era and is all about looking at a stale relationship and saying “two tears in a bucket fuck it.”

Sigrid says this new joint was “inspired by one of the toughest things I’ve been through. It’s a song that’s about the point where you just have to say in a relationship, ‘you know what, let’s just finish this’. That moment of enough is enough, and you need a clean break.”

Tell ’em. Hell, even Charli XCX is all up on this one, premiering “Burning Bridges” as her latest Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1 and declaring that it “goes super hard, it’s amazing!” This Song of the Year-contender follows May’s brazen banger “Mirror”, and yeah we were all about that one too. Break up with your lame-ass would-be lover and let Sigrid take you out to the places that deserve you.

 

 
