Sigrid fell in love with the person in the ‘Mirror’ and that person is you

Nature is healing, and sounding flash as hell: Sigrid is back with a new self-empowerment anthem that absolutely slaps, and all it takes to appreciate it it to fire it up below and take a loving look in the “Mirror.” The Norwegian alt-pop maestro returned yesterday (May 27) with a disco-thump of a single built for both the summer festival circuit and those personal times spent alone in your room brushing off any of the doubt and despair the world tries to hurl your way. “Mirror” is a personal track that speaks to the universal appeal of loving yourself — “I love who I see / Looking at me / In the mirror” — and we’re very much here for it.

Sigrid used the down time during the pandemic to craft the next batch of songs that would follow up her breakout 2019 album Sucker Punch, and “Mirror” — with longtime collaborator Emily Warren, songwriter Caroline Ailin (Dua Lipa, Julia Michaels), and producer Sly (Jonas Brothers, Dua Lipa) — is the first to bask under her pop sunshine. The track comes with a colorful directed by Femke Huurdeman and produced CANADA by that finds Sigrid exploding back to vibrancy, a declaration of self-love in the aftermath of a relationship.

“We wanted to explore how conflicting it can feel to have different sides of yourself competing against each other, and not working together,” Sigrid says. “And as I can’t stand still whilst singing, there’s a lot of dancing, running, driving — you can tell I had a great time on the shoot.”

Adds Huurdeman: “It can be quite liberating to reinvent yourself after getting out of a relationship. This journey of finding your core, coming to terms with who you are and radiating this from oneself is at the heart of the concept of the video. For me, it’s always important to showcase a three-dimensional image of a character. We built together on a language of movements, and different moods for each scene, all rooted in Sigrid’s own style of performing. She can be empowering, humorous, sensitive, playful, captivating and bold, and that’s something I think you can feel throughout the video.”

Crank it.

