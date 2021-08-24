Band in the USA: Jerry Cantrell unveils 2022 ‘Brighten’ tour

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

Jerry Cantrell has a new solo album called Brighten coming out this October, and it’s the Alice In Chains co-founder’s first solo effort under his own name since 2002. We got a taste of it last month with “Atone”, the LP’s gritty lead single that features Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses. Next year, the singer, songwriter, and guitarist will take Brighten out on a North American tour over 29 dates, kicking off March 24 in Minneapolis and wrapping May 8 in San Diego. Along the way across the country, Cantrell plays Boston’s Big Night Live on April 6, and also hits Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, New York City, Philadelphia, Seattle, Los Angeles, and elsewhere. Watch the tour announcement trailer below, give the dirge-like “Atone” a proper whirl through the dirt, and check out all the dates below. Tickets to all shows go on sale Friday (August 27) at 10 a.m. local time.

