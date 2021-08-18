You probably don’t want to see what the inside of Great Scott looks like right now

Earlier this month Great Scott provided an update on its efforts to find a new location around Allston, last reported to be the vacant Pizzeria Regina spot at the historic Allston Depot. While things on that front appear to be promising, the dusty old rock club location at 1222 Commonwealth Ave. remains dormant roughly 15 months after its permanent closing.

Ryan H. Walsh of Hallelujah The Hills, a band no stranger to the famed Great Scott stage, swung by the old spot today (August 18) and took some images of the inside, positioned at its Harvard Avenue side door looking in towards the back of the club.

The scene, as they say, is grim.

Construction crews are currently tearing out the restrooms, the stage is gone, and so is the green-and-white checkerboard floor. As Walsh notes on Twitter, show flyers still line the back wall — likely for shows that never happened after March 2020 — a prime piece of promotional real estate where the hallway led to the restrooms and pretty much everyone in New England once made out with someone they either liked, loved, or tolerated.

Walsh also reports that those currently working inside the old Great Scott say the space will be converted into a Circle K convenience store. That was the rumor several months ago, and now it looks like it will come to fruition. There’s even a Facebook page calling for a boycott of whatever goes into the space, with Circle K specifically mentioned.

Watch out, 7-Eleven across the street!

Maybe, just maybe, the sweet sounds of Jah Hills, Protokoll, Ho-Ag, You Can Be A Wesley, The Daily Pravda, Earthquake Party, The Information, UV Protection, or any other of the countless Boston bands who called this place home for many years will be heard softly in the distance when you open cooler doors to get a iced tea. And maybe that iced tea even taste like a Will Clark.

See Walsh’s tweet below. Long live Great Scott.