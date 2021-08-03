Great Scott provides update on relocation, launches merch line

The iconic green awning at 1222 Commonwealth Ave. might be gone, but plans are still in motion to relocate Great Scott, according to social media posts from the now-shuttered Allston venue. Today’s (August 3) notes on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook confirms that efforts are still underway to secure a new home for the celebrated rock club.

“We’re pleased to say that things are progressing in the right direction with the relocation of Great Scott,” the post explains. “We want to assure you that when we can share any news with you regarding the new location, we will. As you can imagine, the process of relocating (and reopening) an independent live music venue in these difficult times is long. It’s very much one step at a time.”

Last May, the Boston music community mourned the venue when it was announced that Great Scott would not reopen following the COVID-19 pandemic. Longtime Great Scott booking agent Carl Lavin launched a MainVest campaign later that month, hoping to raise enough money to reestablish the venue elsewhere in Allston. The MainVest campaign capped off at nearly $300,000 last fall, and Lavin has already signed a letter of intent stating he’d like to move Great Scott to the Allston Depot — specifically, the site of the former Regina Pizzeria space.

However, prior to today’s note, there had been no recent updates regarding Great Scott’s potential relocation.

The social media posts also unveiled a new website, in partnership with Vanyaland publisher Redefined, and a line of branded Great Scott attire, on sale through MusicSpace, which will help raise funds to supplement the money raised via the MainVest campaign.

“Not only will these items help the overall GS project, they’ll also support the long-time passion and love of our owner, Frank Strenk, who passed away last month,” the note adds. “A portion of the proceeds will go to B.E.S.T (Backstretch Employee Service Team).”

Strenk died after a brief illness on July 10 at the age of 77.

Check out the new merch here, and read the full note from Great Scott below.