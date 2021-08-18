Daniel Sloss returns to The Wilbur with an air of ‘Hubris’

With live entertainment continuing to cautiously make its way back to full strength as we head into the last third of 2021, some of the year’s best shows are still surfacing — and the folks at The Wilbur, as well as The Chevalier, are certainly no exception.

As announced today (August 18), Daniel Sloss will be returning to The Wilbur stage with his wildly successful new show, Hubris on Wednesday, October 13. The show will mark Sloss’ first show in Boston since 2019, as the run of his previous one-man show, X, also found him at The Wilbur during its run.

With his previous work as a reference point, Sloss’ latest batch of material — which sold over 40,000 over the course of 32 shows in Australia earlier this year — is sure to bring the heat with a deep dive into the Scottish comedy phenom’s psyche. As one of the best on the international circuit, Sloss has successfully meshed the heavy and light with the dark and playful, all the while curating a thought-provoking set that carries much more than that of a “normal” comedy show. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test are required for entry. Tickets go on sale Friday (August 20) at 10 a.m. EDT.

Additionally, adding onto their already highly-anticipated visits to the Commonwealth later this year, both Taylor Tomlinson and Steve-O have added new shows to their schedules. With a new 10 p.m. slot added to her first night at The Wilbur on December 16, Tomlinson cements her fourth show on Tremont Street, and with his Wilbur show sold out, Steve-O is sharing the love on his Bucket List tour with The Chevalier Theatre on Sunday, December 12. Both shows hit public on-sale on Friday, with tickets to Tomlinson’s show going live at 10 a.m. EDT, and Steve-O’s Medford throwdown available at noon.

While we’ve got plenty of fun to look forward to before the year lets out, the laughs are taking us well into 2022 as well, including the recently announced night with Rob Schneider, who is bringing his I Have Issues tour to The Wilbur on Sunday, February 20. Tickets go on sale Friday (August 20) at noon.