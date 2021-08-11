Watch the teaser for ‘A Journal For Jordan,’ starring Michael B.

You know who’s an underrated actor-turned-director even though he’s made a few solid hits? Denzel Washington, that’s who. Antwone Fisher is a really solid middlebrow movie, and Fences is a really well-done adaptation of that August Wilson classic (and it pretty much set the bar for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which wound up clearing it), and we’re excited that another one of his movies is coming out later on in the year. It’s called A Journal For Jordan, and it also happens to star Michael B. Jordan, which will make things easy for those working at movie theaters but pretty hard for your extended family to parse out when deciding what to go see on Christmas Eve. Anyway, this looks like a swell and sad little based-on-a-true-story melodrama, and you too can see for yourself thanks to the trailer that Sony dropped earlier on Tuesday.

Take a look:

Here’s a synopsis:

“Directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan with a screenplay by Virgil Williams, ‘A Journal For Jordan’ is based on the true story of Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child. A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family and the all-too-human cost of war.”

A Journal For Jordan hits theaters — and only theaters — on December 10. That means you have nearly four months to remember or re-learn how to put on a pair of button-up pants. We know that you can do it, and we’re rooting for you.