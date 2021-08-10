Lord Ju unleashes an earthquake on the dance floor in ‘Shake Sum’

Lord Ju didn’t just return to the dance floor this week — she unleashed an earthquake on it. The streets shook last Friday (August 6) as the Boston rapper released a year’s worth of pent-up heat in her new song “Shake Sum,” a bass-heavy call to action. When Lord Ju summons her fans to the club, she’s doesn’t ask them to let loose, she demands it. As for anyone who’s still sleeping on her bars…Lord Ju’s seismic splits in the accompanying music video (released today, August 10) have likely knocked them awake already. Get down to “Shake Sum” below.