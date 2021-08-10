Dane Cook announces two nights at Wang Theatre for stand-up special

After two years away, the Dane Train is officially making its way back to the station in the fall.

As announced on Monday (August 9), Dane Cook returns to Boston for a two-show run at The Boch Center’s Wang Theatre, set to take place on Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30. The shows will mark Cook’s return to Tremont Street and his first set of appearances in Boston since 2019, when he brought his Tell It Like It Is tour to the Wang.

Additionally, adding to the excitement of his homecoming, Cook made an announcement via Twitter that the two hometown shows will harbor the filming of his next stand-up special. Presale access starts today (August 10) at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster with the code COMEDY, before tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (August 13) at 10 a.m. local time.

Check out the full announcement below.