Mic’d Up: Harrington re-opens Roar, Macofsky brings it to White Bull

Editor’s Note: Usually, the best part about the comedy scene blossoming in and around Boston this time of year is that there is never a shortage of shows to check out, as homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore make their way through and around the area. But this year just feels different, as live entertainment is slowly making its way back into our social calendar. We always want to make sure you know about cool stuff going on in the world of comedy, so check back each week for our ongoing Mic’d Up series, detailing the best live comedy shows to consider as you head back out. Below find our rundown for this week, through Sunday (August 15).

Ali Macofsky: August 10 to 11 at White Bull Tavern

It’s a simple fact that Ali Macofsky absolutely murders onstage. Whether it be in an opening slot for stars like Joe Rogan, or headlining clubs like she’ll be doing in Boston this weekend, her deadpan delivery only leaves less room for filler, and her ability to consistently lay down a thick layer of killer is a must-see. Plus, local faves Izzy Da Rosa and J. Smitty will be throwing down, as well, so these shows should be a no-brainer if you want to make midweek plans.

Tuesday, August 10 and Wednesday, August 11 :: 7:30 p.m. both nights :: White Bull Tavern, 1 Union St. in Boston :: Tickets are $20

Live Forever! A Comedy Variety Show: August 12 at Ralph’s Rock Diner

What exactly should you expect from a show featuring Alan Richardson, Katlin McFee, Shyam Subramanian, and a myriad of other talented comics? Nobody knows, and that’s the best part. Descend into chaos at Ralph’s with some of the best in the scene as this variety show is sure to be a Pandora’s box of midweek fun and hilarity to help you reach the weekend.

Thursday, August 12 :: 9 p.m. :: Ralph’s Rock Diner, 148 Grove St. in Worcester :: Tickets are $7 in advance, $10 at the door

Ray Harrington: August 14 at Roar! Comedy Club

Marking the return of stand-up to MGM Springfield, taking the chance on going to see Harrington in his element is anything but a roll of the dice. A guaranteed good time is in store as the local favorite brings his latest batch of top-tier comedy chops to re-open Roar.

Saturday, August 14 :: Roar! Comedy Club, 1 MGM Way in Springfield, MA :: 8 p.m. :: Tickets are $23

Boston Comedy Blowout: August 14 at South Shore Music Circus

Legends of yesterday meet legends in the making for this all-out comedy party on the Cape. Featuring Steve Sweeney, Christine Hurley, Jimmy Cash, Tony V, Orlando Baxter and more, you’re getting more than your money’s worth with a full lineup that is sure to bring a parade of wall-to-wall laughs.

Saturday, August 14 :: South Shore Music Circus, 130 Sohier St. in Cohasset, MA :: Tickets are $32 to $42