The Vaccines take it out to the desert on the cruising ‘Alone Star’

Given the national debate lately, this feels like as good a time as any to welcome new music from The Vaccines, even if we risk being called an anti-vaxxer if we don’t like their new single. Luckily, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as the British rock and roll survivalists return today (August 6) with a swinging new track called “Alone Star”, the third and latest joint to be featured on forthcoming album, September 10’s Back In Love City. The upbeat tune arrives with a new music video shot by Mexican director Santiago Arriaga.

“We wanted the ‘Alone Star’ video to be one of hope, capturing the moment when you realize all is not lost,” says Vaccines ringleader Justin Young. “Anyone that has driven through the desert to Las Vegas will know about the roadside casinos that start popping up and lighting the freeways as you arrive into Nevada. This motel is exactly the same sort of institution, existing in the shadows of Love City where feelings of all kinds can be found if you look hard enough. Mexico is one of our favorite places in the world and an intensely characterful place, literally meters away from where we recorded this song, so it felt like the perfect location for our protagonists to find what they were looking for…”

Find it for yourself with the video below. And please go get vaccinated.