Mic’d Up: Ali Wong is at The Wang, Jim Breuer headbangs in Beverly

Editor’s Note: Usually, the best part about the comedy scene blossoming in and around Boston this time of year is that there is never a shortage of shows to check out, as homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore make their way through and around the area. But this year just feels different, as live entertainment is slowly making its way back into our social calendar. We always want to make sure you know about cool stuff going on in the world of comedy, so check back each week for our ongoing Mic’d Up series, detailing the best live comedy shows to consider as you head back out. Below find our rundown for this week, through Sunday (August 8).

Adam Ray: August 4 at Laugh Boston

When it comes to jokes, Adam Ray hits hard. When it comes to crowd work, he hits even harder. Long story short, when the MADtv and The Heat actor touches down in the Seaport this week, it’s bound to be a clinic. On top of Ray’s top-tier ability to keep the crowd engaged, entertained, and laughing for the entire night, his precision in working the room to its fullest potential is a sight to be seen.

Wednesday, August 4 :: 8 p.m. :: Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. in Boston :: Tickets are $25

Jim Breuer: August 6 at The Cabot

There are plenty of “rockstar comedians,” but no one lives the life of a bonafide metalhead comedian better than Jim Breuer. Returning to the commonwealth for the first time in a bit, Breuer is bound to bring the big guns with his latest round of material, as his viewpoints on everything from fatherhood and marriage to aging and navigating through the insanity of the past year are more than likely coming in large supply. It’s been a minute since we raised the metal horns at a comedy show, so let’s get back to it with Goat Boy.

Friday, August 6 :: 8 p.m. :: The Cabot, 286 Cabot St. in Beverly :: Tickets are $34 to $39

Ali Wong: August 6 and 7 at Wang Theatre

By the time this Sunday rolls around, we may have to rename the Wang to “the Wong”. Having slayed on stages all over the city these last few years, Ali Wong continues to bring nothing but the best to her audience with her quick, unapologetic, and unfiltered approach to stand-up, and it’s not really a stretch to expect much of the same high-octane material when she brings her Milk & Money Tour to the Theatre District this weekend.

Friday, August 6 and Saturday, August 7 :: 8 p.m. both shows :: Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St. in Boston :: Tickets are $59 to $99

Kathe Farris: August 7 at Nick’s Comedy Stop

The material found in any Kathe Farris set is generally top-notch. But, arguably the true gold is found engrained deep in her deadpan delivery that joins polished, veteran comedy chops with the ambivalence of motherhood at a hilarious intersection. When it comes to Boston comedy, Farris is one of the best in the game. When it comes to, dear we say “momedy,” there aren’t many, if any, better.

Saturday, August 7 :: 8 p.m. :: Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton St. in Boston :: Tickets are $20