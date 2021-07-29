Band in the USA: The Sounds unveil live dates around Riot Fest

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

Countless bands released killer records last year as the pandemic swept away live music, and The Sounds were no exception. The Swedish indie veterans returned with a sweet seductive force on the infectious Things We Do For Love (high marks to the title track), their first new album in seven years, and one that rekindled a love affair that began nearly 20 years ago with their masterful electro-rock debut Living In America. Making up for some lost time, The Sounds today unveiled a string of nine North American dates around an appearance at Chicago’s Riot Fest. The tour kicks off September 14 at NYC’s Bowery Ballroom, and wraps September 24 at Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, with stop along the way in D.C., Cleveland, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and Garden Grove. Get all the dates below, hope for a larger tour come 2022, and revisit the excellent Things We Do For Love via Spotify.

