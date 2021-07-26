Beach Road Weekend 2022: Beck, Wilco, Avett Brothers headline

As far as 2022 festival announcements go, Beach Road Weekend has everyone beat. Following one summer in hibernation and one summer of socially-distanced performances, the Martha’s Vineyard fest has already unveiled the lineup for its 2022 edition, featuring headlining sets from Beck, Wilco, and the Avett Brothers.

The all-weekend affair will take place between August 26 and 28 next year at Veterans Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven; passes go on sale this Friday (July 30).

Other artists on the lineup include Khruangbin, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Lord Huron, Billy Strings, Dawes, Mt. Joy, The War and Treaty, Lucy Dacus, Lettuce, Aoife O’Donovan, Neal Francis, Sammy Rae & The Friends, Bahamas, Shovels & Rope, Brett Dennen, Bully, The National Reserve, and Jeremie Albino. More acts will be announced leading up to next summer.

The 2020 edition of Beach Road Weekend — which also featured Beck as a headliner — was cancelled due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. This year, festival organizers Innovation Arts & Entertainment booked three socially-distanced concerts, dubbed “Beach Road Weekend 350” to honor the 350th anniversary of the founding of Tisbury.

“We have been working on this lineup for the past two years, building relationships and connecting with artists that we know will keep our audience dancing on their feet for three days straight,” shares Adam Epstein, CEO of Innovation Arts & Entertainment. “This is going to be the biggest party the island has ever seen, and we can’t wait to share this incredible experience with everyone.”

Check out the flyer below, and snag some passes here this Friday.