Beach Road Weekend 2020: Beck to headline Martha’s Vineyard festival

This summer, the 2020 edition of Beach Road Weekend is giving Massachusetts a remedy for its post-Boston-Calling blues.

The second edition of the Martha’s Vineyard-based festival will take place from July 24 to July 26 this summer, spanning three full days of music at Veterans Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven.

Headliners include Beck, Norah Jones, and Lake Street Dive, as well as sets from The Revivalists, The Head and The Heart, Guster, Father John Misty, and Band of Horses. Local acts will be announced at a later date.

“As we searched for artists for Beach Road Weekend 2020 we were so happy to find many musicians had a special connection with, or memory of Martha’s Vineyard. This is truly a place that artists want to play, and we are excited to bring them to the fans,” says Adam Epstein, CEO of Innovation Arts & Entertainment. “This year is all about building off the success we had in 2019 with more music and a better experience for all fans.”

Ticket packages go on sale this Friday (February 21); Check out the flyer for the current lineup below.