Here’s the creepy teaser poster for Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’

It’s not every day that we post about a teaser poster, but this Thursday shall go down in history as one of the few times that we did. Why? Well, because that teaser poster is giving you a first look at Jordan Peele’s next movie, that’s why. Of course, you’re not gonna learn too much about it beyond the fact that Peele directed it, that Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun are your leads this time around, and that some of its sequences were shot with IMAX cameras, but you will learn the title of the film — Nope, which is pretty apt — and get pretty creeped out by whatever this giant cloud is.

Take a look:

Here’s a synopsis:

“Wait, you really thought we’d give you a synopsis for this movie? Pssh. We’d release ‘Lorem Ipsum’ boilerplate before we ever tell you what ‘Nope’ is about. Shit’s gonna make a billion dollars, partially because people want to discover these mysteries themselves, so why would we tell you anything?”

Wow, that’s an unusually forward synopsis — it’s almost like we wrote it ourselves (editor’s note: we did). Anyway, if we had to hazard a guess, we’d say it’s a stealth prequel to the Peanuts universe, about the Kite-Eating Tree going up against his bigger rival, the Kite-Eating Cloud.

Anyway, Nope arrives in theaters on July 22, 2022, but here’s the real question: Is there going to be a surprise teaser for it attached to screenings of M. Night Shyamalan’s Old? We would have said no before this dropped, but it’s some pretty suspicious timing for Universal to release this tease now. If you’re not going out tonight, keep an eye on Twitter for us or something, will you? We’re going to Arby’s.