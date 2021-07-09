Catherine Moan picks up an electronic-pop appeal on ‘Drop It!’

We first caught wind of Catherine Moan back on April Fool’s Day, when the Philadelphia electronic-pop artist offered up a cover of Depeche Mode’s “Fools”, produced by Trey Frey of Korine. But the vibes we felt were no joke, and suggested great things were to come from the rising performer born Angel Jefferson. Today (July 9), Lady Moan has detailed her debut album, Chain Reaction, set for September release via the essential Born Losers Records label (Korine, Johnny Dynamite), and it’s led by a playful bounce of a single titled “Drop It!”

“My debut album Chain Reaction is a product of a year spent habitually online in my bedroom,” Moan says. “The music is influenced by ’80s pop, indie dance, cinematic synth scores, and the songs tell a story of digital love and coping with excessive solitude with your own body in isolation.”

With Frey back at the helm as co-producer, “Drop It!” is a lively, sun-splashed synth-pop track with Italo traces, connecting the classic sounds of Book of Love, Tom Tom Club, and early Mode with the modern glisten of Amaya and Chromatics. But allow those reference points to only offer an introduction, as Catherine Moan speaks her own pop language, and “Drop It!” begins a fresh course from an artist with a future brighter than Fairmount Park at noon.

“’Drop It!’ is about a burst of desire to drop what you’re doing and go out dancing with someone you love,” she says. “I wrote it in the middle of the winter of the pandemic trying to channel the harsh isolation into an exciting and catchy dance song.“

Pick it up below.

***