In Boston NewsMusic

MonaVeli flaunts her dollar-counting dominance with ‘Wants & Needs’

By Victoria Wasylakon
Photo Credit: Chianne Arthur
 

As MonaVeli descended from “Space,” you could say the clouds parted to reveal her true calling. Following the release of her intergalactic 2020 single, the Boston emcee wrote a song that so fiercely solidified her aptitude for rapping, she had no choice but to pick up the mic full-time. “Wants & Needs” (released yesterday, July 6) takes pride in flaunting MonaVeli’s dollar-counting dominance — what she calls being on her “Suge Knight shit.”

The tracks moves with motivation, each bar presenting a calculated step forward in her career. “I’m a bully about my business,” MonaVeli raps, manifesting another brazen anthem for the up-and-coming hustlers of the world. “I cried into this track,” she explains on Instagram. “I quit my last 9-5 after writing this track. I live by this track.” And now, she’s making more music industry moves by it, too.

Dip into MonaVeli’s “Wants & Needs” below.

 

 
