M8 fire up some primal alt-rock attraction on ‘UnNatural Love’

It’s no surprise M8 dropped their firecracker of a tune “UnNatural Love” right before the long Fourth of July holiday weekend. Explosive in its own right, the latest from the Boston band led by The Knock Ups’ Gretchen Shae is a ripper of a tune that takes no break over its driving 2:40 runtime, blazing across the shores of post-punk and alt-rock without skidding entirely into those territories. Undeterred, the lyrical message behind the noise is more straightforward, as M8 say the track “is about primal attraction [and] unconditional love: Spicy, sweet, and sexy!” Recorded at The Noise Floor by Ryan Stack, “UnNatural Love” will be included on M8’s forthcoming EP, Exit Fire, due for release later in the summer. Until that crashes through your speakers, power up “UnNatural Love” via Bandcamp below.

