Mic’d Up: Jimmy Cash rocks on at Ralph’s, Phoebe Robinson hits Laugh

Editor’s Note: Usually, the best part about the comedy scene blossoming in and around Boston this time of year is that there is never a shortage of shows to check out, as homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore make their way through and around the area. But this year just feels different, as live entertainment is slowly making its way back into our social calendar. We always want to make sure you know about cool stuff going on in the world of comedy, so check back each week for our ongoing Mic’d Up series, detailing the best live comedy shows to consider as you head back out. Below find our rundown for this week, through Sunday (July 12).

Phoebe Robinson: July 8 to 10 at Laugh Boston

If you’re looking to go out to see a comedian who will push all the right boundaries, while staying true to their powerful onstage delivery and message, this dope queen is the one you’re looking for. Best part is, aside from the fact that Robinson is one of the best in the game, is that you have five chances to see her make it all happen this weekend.

Thursday, July 8 to Saturday, July 10 :: Thursday at 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. :: Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. in Boston :: Tickets are $25

Talkin’ Trash with Jimmy Cash: July 9 at Ralph’s Rock Diner

There is no shortage of good things to say about the comedy power of Jimmy Cash, and for less than the cost of a beer at Polar Park, you can see it all on display to end your work week, as the Worcester native takes control of a hometown crowd at one of the city’s most unique venues.

Friday, July 9 :: 8 p.m. :: Ralph’s Rock Diner, 148 Grove St. in Worcester :: Tickets are $7

Ray Harrington: July 9 and 10 at Worcester Beer Garden

Meshing tales of fatherhood, everyday observation, and criticism of the absurdities around him, Ray Harrington’s generally upbeat approach to comedy is a sight that should be seen and experienced if given the opportunity. With things going down at the Worcester Beer Garden this weekend, the opportunity for not only a great night of comedy, but also just a nice night in general is within arm’s reach.

Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10 :: Both shows at 8 p.m. :: Worcester Beer Garden, 64 Franklin St. in Worcester :: Tickets are $20

Jonathan Tillson: July 10 at Nick’s Comedy Stop

Current events, observations, crowd work — Jonathan Tillson brings it all to the stage. Regardless of how far he pushes the relative idea of the envelope, at the core of Tillson’s delivery is a well-executed set that may push a few buttons here and there, but also checks all the boxes when it comes to what makes him such a talent in the local scene.

Saturday, July 10 :: 8 p.m. :: Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton St. in Boston :: Tickets are $20