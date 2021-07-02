Band in the USA: ACTORS unveil ‘Take Your Love’ tour of North America

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

We’ve often sung the praises of Vancouver post-punk and dark-pop band ACTORS, a project recently super-charged by a riveting string of three singles dating back to last year: 2020 Year in ReView fave “Love U More”; February’s “Strangers” and April’s “Like Suicide”. It’s the type of hat-trick brilliance their home city hasn’t seen since Pavel Bure skated for the Canucks, and now Jason Corbett and crew are set to bring their sounds across North America later this year. This morning ACTORS unveiled the “Take Your Love” tour via Instagram, and the 32-date run kicks off September 9 in San Diego before zig-zagging across the States and Canada. Scan through all the shows in flyer form below, hope a New England date gets added somewhere along the way, and click here for ticket info and word of a few European appearances, as well.

