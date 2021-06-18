Charlotte OC emerges stronger from a toxic relationship on ‘Bad News’

Last we caught up with Charlotte OC, the British alt-pop singer was catching a “Satellite” for an alien love story way up above us. That was a hundred thousand years ago (ahem, January 2019), and she’s been quite busy since. A string of riveting singles has decorated her 2021 so far, and today (June 18) the northern soulstress drops a sultry and magnetic tune called “Bad News” that’s anything but. It’s all about coming to terms with a toxic relationship, and the breakup ballad is the latest early offering from Charlotte OC’s forthcoming sophomore album, Here Comes Trouble, out in October.

“This song was written after a rough breakup, from a relationship that was simply — ‘Bad News’,” she says. “It was the moment I realized, even though I was heartbroken — we weren’t right for each other and were a recipe for disaster. This song is me in the throws of the upset and angry stage of a breakup.”



When Charlotte OC offers up, “we’re both sad, we’re both screwed, we’re both bad, bad news,” we know there’s no going back. And it continues to set a poignant tone for Here Comes Trouble.



“In the space of two months, everything that had once been, was no longer,” she says about the album. “My heart had been broken in a way I could never have imagined. This resulted in me partying too much, not sleeping, hardly eating and smoking like a chimney. Self destruct mode: Activated. I felt lost in space, and nobody could bring me back to earth. Through this dark time, I was forced to acknowledge things about myself, and sometimes not in the most positive way. This is me self-deprecating, this is me standing up for myself, this is me madly in love, horrifically heartbroken, angry. This is me praying to a god I don’t believe in about a life I couldn’t lead because I had nothing left to lose. I could not have made this album without the love and support I received from my producer, Couros, and the small bunch of co-writers I collaborated with on some of these songs. They picked both me and this album from the depths of darkness and helped me expel the demons into my work.”

