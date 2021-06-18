BLOW bliss out over our place in an unsettled world on ‘One Life’

With the pandemic age starting to finally fade, the news of the day here in the United States has shifted back to more time-honored scare-tactic topics, like raging wild fires and evil murder hornets. But nothing amongst us inspires fear quite like our own place in an unsettling world, and French electronic-pop trio BLOW return today (June 18) with a blissed-out jam called “One Life,” which glides bubbly across the surface while a more sinister theme is lined through its lyrics, particularly getting older as society becomes increasingly unsettled. It wrestles with who we are and who we wish to be, all while its sound draws from hip-hop beats and lounge-act chill.

It’s a summer jam fraught with our own mental paranoia, and here’s what BLOW have to say about it: “We are a shredded humanity, laughing about the sky and the trees. Withstanding time with darkness in our mind. Time goes by but madness persists. Only the abyss remains green. Even the wise are absurd.”

Feel that. “One Life” will be featured on BLOW’s forthcoming sophomore album, Shake The Disease, due out later this year and produced by Kitsuné talent Crayon (Phoenix, Yuksek, Simian Mobile Disco). We’ll all be older by then, and we still won’t have figured out anything.