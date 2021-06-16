Piroshka pay tribute to 4AD’s Vaughan Oliver with the echoing ‘V.O.’

With each new single from Piroshka, the guitar-pop band continues to carve its own identity away from each member’s past project. Of course, it’s essential to note this supergroup has musical DNA that extends back to Lush, Elastica, Modern English, and Moose, but with sophomore album Love Drips and Gathers set for July 23 release via Bella Union, Piroshka are firmly standing on its own merit.

And that merit is enhanced again this week with an echoing new single called “V.O.”, a tribute to legendary 4AD art director Vaughan Oliver, who died in late 2019. It’s the follow-up to April’s swirling “Scratching At The Lid”, and comes complete with a new visual directed by Connor Kinsey.

“I wrote this originally as an instrumental but the rest of the band convinced me to put a vocal on it,” says Miki Berenyi. “The lyrics are snapshot snippets of Vaughan Oliver’s funeral in January 2020 — lines from the speeches, fleeting impressions of the day. I’m getting to the age where the people I grew up with are dying and I find funerals a comfort in the sadness, formal but emotional, a celebration of a life, a space for the living to reconnect.”

Adds Kinsey: “We wanted to put this ominous-being centre frame and allow the viewer to reflect on fear and loss whilst also embracing hope and futurity through its life experiences. Giving the subject no recognizable features meant that it’s emotional journey through the different timelines felt more relatable to a wider audience.”

