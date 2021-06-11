Clairo details new album ‘Sling’, thanks her pup, shares new song ‘Blouse’

And on this blessed day, the alt-pop gods have smiled upon us — and released their own new music. At the same time the world received Lorde’s new comeback single, Clairo has also unveiled a new tune and word of her forthcoming sophomore album. The single is called “Blouse,” and it’s a tender, folk-tinged ballad; the album is titled Sling, it was co-produced by Clairo and Jack Antonoff, and it drops July 16 via Fader/Polydor/Republic (Universal).

On Instagram, the Carlisle native announced her new album, and thanked her dog Joanie, who appears on its cover, in the process.

“Joanie, my dog, opened up my world in ways I didn’t think were capable,” Clairo writes. “By caring for her, it forced me to face my own thoughts about parenthood and what it would mean to me. Stories as lessons, regrets as remorse… thinking about something/someone before yourself. It’s a glimpse into a world where I found that domesticity is what I was missing.”

That’s super sweet! Perhaps not incidentally, the aforementioned Lorde provides backing vocals on “Blouse.” Listen to it below, and embrace it lovingly as a new era for the young anti-pop star.