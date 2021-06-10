modernlove. get things done on the rousing ‘lmk (if you wanna see me)’

When you read or hear the phrase “modern love,” what comes to mind? The Bowie or Bloc Party song? The New York Times column? Your own far-flung daydreams of the one you could have and should have ended up with? Now take those two words, smash ’em together and add a hard-stop period at the end, and discover modernlove., a new Irish alt-pop group who are set to cause a decent stir from their shores to ours. This week the four-piece offer up a bubbling new track in “imk (if you wanna see me)”, wound tightly around our daily emotions of isolation and insecurity but boasting a glossy core of purity lodged deep down the middle.

“‘lmk (if you wanna see me)’ is about a formative period of your life ending,” the band declares. “We wrote it during lockdown which inspired the somber, detached feel of the song.”

The slow-burner track will be featured on modernlove.’s debut EP, monochrome blue, due September 1 via Akira Records. The record is said to be centered around themes of romance, rejection, and 21st-century communication, and how all three play a role in shaping our lives. It should be only a matter of time before we’re writing up a post announcing some North American live shows, so stay tuned.