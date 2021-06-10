Band in the USA: The Front Bottoms announce fall tour

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

One of the downsides to all the tours being announced this month is that these shows cost money to attend, especially now that we’ve abolished the guest list, and we all have to start choosing wisely when it comes to ticket buying. One deciding factor in choosing shows is the type of live show a band in question can offer, and few bring the goods to the stage quite like The Front Bottoms. In conjunction with a new track called “Voodoo Magic” that features Matt Skiba of Blink-182 and Alkaline Trio, the New Jersey duo have this week posted a full-blown North American tour that takes them across the country and back again this September and October. The headlining run is in support of last year’s In Sickness & In Flames album, and it’ll sure be sweet to finally hear those songs in a live setting. Fire up their new track below, and scan through all the tours dates in flyer form; ticket on-sale to the general public begins Friday (June 11) at noon local time, and venue information can be found here.

