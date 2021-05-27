Watch the scary new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’

Aside from The Weeknd’s halftime performance and the just generally weird circumstances of the game even happening, the most memorable thing about this year’s Super Bowl may be that it was where the world got its first glimpse at M. Night Shyamalan’s Old, a creepy-looking horror movie about people aging too fast in paradise. No, it is not a documentary about Sammy Hagar, but we definitely think this is about a bunch of Cabos who are, in actuality, Wabos, and discover that reality to their absolute horror. In all seriousness, this movie has the potential to be truly scary, and this new trailer that Universal dropped online earlier on Thursday offers up some more evidence in support of that thesis. At the very least, you’ll be with it, unlike Grandpa Simpson.

Take a look:

Here’s a synopsis as well as a lengthy list of the actors in this shockingly-good ensemble:

“This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly… reducing their entire lives into a single day.



The film stars an impressive international cast including Golden Globe winner Gael García Bernal (Amazon’s ‘Mozart in the Jungle’), Vicky Krieps (‘Phantom Thread’), Rufus Sewell (Amazon’s ‘The Man in the High Castle’), Ken Leung (‘Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens’), Nikki Amuka-Bird (‘Jupiter Ascending’), Abbey Lee (HBO’s ‘Lovecraft Country’), Aaron Pierre (Syfy’s ‘Krypton’), Alex Wolff (‘Hereditary’), Embeth Davidtz (‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’), Eliza Scanlen (‘Little Women’), Emun Elliott (‘Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens’), Kathleen Chalfant (Showtime’s ‘The Affair’) and Thomasin McKenzie (‘Jojo Rabbit’).”

Old arrives in theaters on July 23, and it’s surely not going to cause any mid-life or quarter-life crises, right? Right?!?