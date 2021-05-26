Sure, ‘Tomorrow War,’ but here’s a full-length trailer today

To say that it’s been an interesting couple of years if you’re a person interested in UFOs and UAPs is what we tend to call an “understatement” around these parts. You might have seen the 60 Minutes segment done about the weird-ass things pilots have been seeing in the sky for the last few decades, you might have read the New Yorker article about a similar subject, and you might be girding your loins for the release of that big ol’ report coming in a few months about whatever the hell these things are. One thing we can confidently say that those objects are not is viral marketing for the Chris Pratt sci-fi action flick The Tomorrow War, which features The Internet’s Least Favorite Chris going back to the future in order to help fight off an alien invasion. Amazon dropped a trailer for the film right around the time they announced they were buying MGM on Wednesday, and it looks like you might expect it would. And, no, it is not Infinite.

Peep it:

Here’s a synopsis:

“In ‘The Tomorrow War,’ the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.”

The Tomorrow War hits Amazon Prime Video on July 2, and maybe by then Amazon will just drop the pretense and reveal that they’re actually Omni Consumer Products now.