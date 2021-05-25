Watch the great teaser for Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night in Soho’

On Monday, the Marvel nerds had their turn to freak the fuck out and dominate the film discourse about the Eternals trailer, and, contrary to what some may believe, you won’t hear any complaints from us about people being excited to see a big-screen-bound movie later on in the year. But we hope everyone can come together and freak the hell out about the first trailer for Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, the Shaun of the Dead director’s new horror film, which Focus Features dropped earlier on Tuesday. It looks gorgeous, for one, but it also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, who is a fantastic actor and a very nice person. We’ve really enjoyed everything that Wright’s done up to this point — Hot Fuzz being one of the best movies of this century so far, comedy or not — and this looks like a dramatic shift in style and an interesting new direction for the filmmaker.

Take a look:

Here’s an understandably-vague synopsis (and, honestly, we sympathize with all of you out there who aren’t watching the trailer so that they can just see all this footage when they see it: good on you, and thank you for clicking on this anyway!):

“Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences…”

Last Night in Soho will arrive in theaters on October 22, just in time for Halloween, but if you need an Edgar Wright fix sooner than that, you should check out his new documentary The Sparks Brothers, which will hit arthouses in June. We liked it a lot, and you probably will too.